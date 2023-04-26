COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several people are hospitalized Wednesday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning inside an apartment in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, five people, including three children, are hospitalized.

Firefighters responded to the call to an apartment on Coleridge Court near Nafzger Park at 1:56 p.m.

The three children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, one person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, and the fifth victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.

There is no word on what may have caused the carbon monoxide leak.

Carbon monoxide poisoning usually causes headaches, dizziness, upset stomach and vomiting, and other symptoms.