COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All of the lanes on Interstate 670 West — near Joyce Avenue — are closed, according to emergency dispatchers, and traffic is being diverted into a single lane along the shoulder of the highway.

Two people were transported to local hospitals after a five-car crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. One victim was not in stable condition, and the other victim was, dispatchers said.

Road closures include:

Fifth Avenue to I-670

Cassady Avenue to I-670

I-670 W to Leonard Avenue

Interstate 270 West to I-670 W

