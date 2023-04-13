COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All of the lanes on Interstate 670 West — near Joyce Avenue — are closed, according to emergency dispatchers, and traffic is being diverted into a single lane along the shoulder of the highway.
Two people were transported to local hospitals after a five-car crash that occurred around 9:30 p.m. One victim was not in stable condition, and the other victim was, dispatchers said.
Road closures include:
- Fifth Avenue to I-670
- Cassady Avenue to I-670
- I-670 W to Leonard Avenue
- Interstate 270 West to I-670 W
This is a breaking news story. Check back with NBC4 online and on our app for updates.