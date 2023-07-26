COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Between college and professional sports, concerts, and other large events, Columbus is no stranger to hosting big crowds, and those involved in putting those events together are working to make them even safer.

Law enforcement, first responders and event center staff gathered Wednesday for the Columbus Venue Security Summit. The training was facilitated by Mark Herrera, director of Safety and Security for the International Association of Venue Managers. He also works with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“It’s about preparing teams, preparing, planning for any potential crisis on how to respond and recover to the situations they could encounter,” Herrera said.

He runs trainings focused on safety and security at large venues.

“This is more critical today than ever,” he said about the training.

Event staff from Nationwide Arena, Lower.com Field, the Greater Columbus Convention Center where the training was held, and more were there. Herrera said everyone has a role to play.

“Because everybody bears the responsibility of safety and security. We are all vicariously liable for the safety and wellbeing of any event and all facilities. Especially if you’re a part of that facility,” he said. “It is no longer just a dedicated role that is responsible for my safety and yours, everybody holds responsibility through that vicarious liability, and especially the staff and teams within the facilities.”

Brooks Imhoff, Director of Event Services at the Schottenstein Center, helped organize the summit. Some of his event staff also attended.

“They are really the front line, and they’re really the ones that are dealing with a lot of those issues first before it gets to the police, so it’s really important for us to make sure we’re training those staff accordingly,” Imhoff said.

While Wednesday’s training was not a physically active drill like law enforcement agencies often practice, Herrera said mindset and preparation are just as important.

“We’re preparing them by programming what I call the subconscious part of the mind and building their hazard library,” he said.