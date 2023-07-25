COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus first responders are coming together to help a brother in need, holding a Battle of the Badges blood drive.

This is in support of the Columbus Police officer shot in the line of duty during a shootout on I-70 earlier this month.

The police and fire unions say this blood drive has been planned for a while.

But after that officer was injured in the line of duty it was a no-brainer to do it in support of him.

“Police and fire we really when it happens to one of our own we really do everything we can to pitch in and get in where we fit in,” said Brian Toth, vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9.

The identity of this officer has still not been released.

He was seriously injured on July 6 after three men allegedly led police on a crime spree ending with a shootout on I-70.

The union leaders say when they asked the hospitals what they could do to help, their answer was we need blood.

“Our members they’ll put their lives up for people they’ve never even met before so that cause is amplified that much more when it is one of our own,” said Steve Stein, president of the Columbus Firefighters Union.

Dozens of police and firefighters stopped by Tuesday for some friendly competition and to support one of their own.

The union leaders say every donation slot was booked for Tuesday’s blood drive. In the end, the firefighters took home the prize for the most donations made.

All of these donations will go to hospitals in central Ohio.

“It’s been a full house. You know it can be emotional at times when you see all the police all the fire while they’re working while they’re off just coming in and doing whatever they can. It’s really uplifting,” Toth said.

CPD provided us with an update on the officer’s condition. They say he is in good spirits and has a long road to recovery. They say his family is grateful for the community’s support.

They ask for prayers for not just the injured officer but his fellow officers as well.

The Fraternal Order of Police is planning to host another event to support his family. On August 5 they are holding a family fun day at the Capital City Lodge. All proceeds will go toward the officer and his family.