COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After the last two years, many people may be living with trauma, and the Columbus Department of Public Safety wants to help those people.

On Saturday, the department will host a first-of-its-kind Trauma Care Conference entitled “Healing Columbus: Awareness, Education, and Direction.”

According to the department, trauma can be an event or a series of events that someone sees as physically or emotionally harmful or life-threatening, affecting mental, physical, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being. The department cites such events as upheaval during the pandemic, record violence in Columbus, or more specific personal experiences like abuse, grief, or bullying.

Saturday’s event will teach attendees what trauma is, how to see it in others, how it affects the brain, and what can be done to lessen its impact.

Experts from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s STAR (Stress Trauma and Resilience) program, Big Lots Behavioral Health Services and The Center for Safety and Healing at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Columbus Public Health’s CARE (Community, Action, Resilience and Empowerment) Coalition will be on hand to offer information, guidance and help with childhood trauma, adult trauma, and community-based trauma.

The day-long event will be held at the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith at 1200 Brentnell Avenue in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. While free to the public, registration is required. Click here to register.

For more information, click here.