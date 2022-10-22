COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first community safety fair was held in Columbus Saturday.

It’s an event organized by the Franklin County Children’s Services. It focused on providing families with resources to prepare for emergency situations and prevent potential tragedies.

One group at Saturday’s event was BeSmart. It’s a non-partisan group focused not on gun control, but on gun safety. “BeSmart is an organization that is focused on safe gun storage and gun safety,” said Susan Brecklemans. “A huge portion of gun deaths in children were directly linked to unsecured firearms.”

The group provided free gun locks or gun lock boxes to help parents keep their kids from having access to firearms. Other resources like the Columbus Division of Fire’s ‘Safe House’ was also at the event.

“Safe House is a simulated house and teaches kids and adults how to evacuate in a fire or emergency,” said Felicia Jackson with CFD. Jackson says the goal is to help kids, help themselves but to also reduce fear if or when they are in a situation.

“If you’re in an emergency, who you call, and who is going to help you in an emergency,” said Jackson. For more information, click here.