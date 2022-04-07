COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first Black woman on Ohio’s Supreme Court watched as the senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

NBC4 anchor Kerry Charles spent the afternoon with Yvette McGee Brown as she took in this historic moment.

Brown has called Judge Jackson: “Our generation’s Thurgood Marshall.” He, of course, became the nation’s first Black Supreme Court Justice in 1967, serving until 1991.

Yvette McGee Brown made state history in 2011. When then-Governor Ted Strickland appointed her to the Ohio Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position.

The former justice, who grew up in Columbus’ Brittany Hills neighborhood, has a list of accomplishments. She, who often found herself being the only ‘one’ — person of color or woman — in the room, says today’s vote is symbolic for many reasons.

Brown says it sends a powerful message to young school children.

“They now know there’s been a Black president, a Black female vice-president, and now they’ve seen the first Black female United States Supreme Court Justice,” Brown said. “That is powerful, you know images and role models matter.

“And so they’ve now seen a different view of Black America than what they would traditionally see on their tv screen or on social media. So, for me it was so powerful, and I can only imagine [what she] is thinking.

“You know the pride she feels in her own accomplishments, also recognizing how many people paved the way for her to get to this moment,” Brown said.