First annual Classic for Columbus focuses on more than football

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – On Saturday, activities for fans at the first Classic for Columbus weren’t focused just on football, with some of those activities aimed at getting students excited about their future.

Students got a chance to talk to more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities at the event, exposing them to different career opportunities.

Attendees also had up to 50 local, regional, and national employers available to talk to students and answer any questions or concerns they may have.

While it was a learning opportunity, they also had some fun, including a drumline showdown between different college marching bands.

“The classic is all about education, economic development, diversity, and raising money for scholarships and institutions of higher learning,” said John Pace, president and CEO for the event.

“I didn’t know that these many schools were going to show up from all over the nation,” said high school senior Antonia Murphi.

Saturday’s event was headlined by a football game between Central State University and Kentucky State University at Ohio Stadium.

Students who attended the college and career fair portion of the event were given a free ticket to the football game.