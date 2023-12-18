COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus firefighters discovered a body inside a residence on fire in a recently evacuated apartment complex on the east side of the city.

At around 7:50 p.m. Sunday night, the Columbus Division of Fire responded to the 3600 block of Allendale Drive, in Eastmoor’s Colonial Village Apartments complex, after receiving reports of a fire. While addressing the fire, crews found an unidentified person inside the residence.

The victim was pronounced dead and Columbus Police Homicide detectives were called to the scene. CPD did not have any details on possible suspects and firefighters did not say what caused the fire.

On Friday city officials, including police and zoning code officials, arrived to the apartment complex to begin an evacuation process that is to be carried out between now and New Year’s Eve. Any residents without heat were relocated to temporary housing. Other residents will have to vacate by Dec. 31, officials said.

Colonial Village Apartments was declared a public nuisance in 2021, and last month, the city attorney’s office began the process of holding the owners in contempt of court for failing to make improvements in safety, security and living conditions. Various units had bedbugs, water damage, broken windows, and rotting doors. Police had responded to over 700 calls in the 18 months leading up to August 2021.

Colonial Village is under the control of a receivership, and once the property is vacated, the process will begin of determining what needs to be done to rehabilitate it.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the fire or deceased individual to contact Detective Wood at (614) 645-4080 or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).