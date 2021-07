COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a condominium on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Batallion Fire Chief Steve Martin, the two-alarm fire is inside a condo on the 1400 block of Cliff Court.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

The fire was first reported at 7:54 p.m.