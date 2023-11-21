COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an oil refinery in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire Deputy Chief Jeffery Geiter, firefighters responded to GFL Columbus Refinery on 4020 East 5th Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Geiter said firefighters were keeping other oil tanks on the property cool in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading; however, as of 9 p.m., the fire was not contained, but “we are not seeing any further growth at this time.”

No injuries were reported.

Hazmat units were also dispatched to the scene, as was Columbus Public Health to test the air as a precaution.