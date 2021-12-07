COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An annual holiday tradition is back and we’ve made it bigger to make up for last year.

NBC4 is proud to partner with the Columbus Division of Fire and CAS to host the annual Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive.

Each year, the toy drive reaches about 17,000 children, and this year, we’re hoping to beat that number while spreading joy.

We’ll be collecting it all: The Barbies, the Hot Wheels, books, stuffed animals, but they all have to be new.

This year, we also want to make sure your donations take toddlers and teenagers into consideration, as they often have fewer donations.

Those donations can be made all throughout the week or at the big drive this Saturday, being held at CAS, where you’ll be able to speak with the city’s first responders and NBC4 crews.

“We’ve targeted 20,000 toys this year and hope to exceed that goal,” said CAS Vice-President Dr. Michael Dennis.

“They have to be new to make sure we keep them as clean as possible,” said Columbus fire battalion chief Doug Smith. “A lot of times, we get donations that are gently used, and we can’t use them.”

The toy drive is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road in Columbus, located down the street from the NBC4 studios.