COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group.

Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families.

The items needed for donation are:

Sports equipment

Art supplies and craft sets

Coloring books, crayons, or markers

Earbuds

Electronic games

Gift cards

Jewelry

Music download cards

Perfume

Scooters, bikes, and helmets

Nerfs

Remote control cars

Hair care items and accessories

Purses and handbags

Action figures

Board games

Advanced LEGO sets

These toys can be dropped off at any Franklin County fire station now through Christmas Eve, any CME Federal Credit Union, or make a donation directly at NBC4i.com.