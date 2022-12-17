COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group.

Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families.

The items needed for donation are:

  • Sports equipment
  • Art supplies and craft sets
  • Coloring books, crayons, or markers
  • Earbuds
  • Electronic games
  • Gift cards
  • Jewelry
  • Music download cards
  • Perfume
  • Scooters, bikes, and helmets
  • Nerfs
  • Remote control cars
  • Hair care items and accessories
  • Purses and handbags
  • Action figures
  • Board games
  • Advanced LEGO sets

These toys can be dropped off at any Franklin County fire station now through Christmas Eve, any CME Federal Credit Union, or make a donation directly at NBC4i.com.