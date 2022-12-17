COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group.
Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families.
The items needed for donation are:
- Sports equipment
- Art supplies and craft sets
- Coloring books, crayons, or markers
- Earbuds
- Electronic games
- Gift cards
- Jewelry
- Music download cards
- Perfume
- Scooters, bikes, and helmets
- Nerfs
- Remote control cars
- Hair care items and accessories
- Purses and handbags
- Action figures
- Board games
- Advanced LEGO sets
These toys can be dropped off at any Franklin County fire station now through Christmas Eve, any CME Federal Credit Union, or make a donation directly at NBC4i.com.