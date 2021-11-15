COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An annual tradition many central Ohioans look forward to is back—and it promises to go big this year: the 43rd Firefighters 4 Kids annual toy drive.

Last year, NBC 4 and our local partners still held the toy drive, but it wasn’t the same. We had to limit a lot of our interactions and we couldn’t meet our community. This year, we have a new location with more space where we can do all of that.

The toy drive will be held at CAS, right down the street from NBC 4, on Olentangy River Road.

“We’re moving into one of the greatest times of the year. for people to celebrate with friends and families, to be thankful,” said NBC 4 General Manager Ken Freedman.

People who drop off toys at CAS will be able to meet some of their favorite NBC 4 talents and employees as well as being able to interact with firefighters from the Columbus Division of Fire.

“We’re really looking forward to this and helping children out again in central Ohio, said retired Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Doug Smith.

Smith said it’s the Columbus community that has him return for the drive every year.

“A lot of the time, parents can’t buy toys for the children, so it makes us feel good to know we’re helping out the children,” he says.

Michael Dennis, CAS vice president, said though it’s their first year hosting the drive, the organization is happy to help in a time of need, especially as many people are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been a part of Columbus fabric, CAS has, for 100 years,” Dennis said. “We want to give back to those families and children in central Ohio.”

“This is one of the ways we’re local for the community,” Freedman said. “It’s to make sure kids don’t go without this holiday season.”

People can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any fire station from now until Dec. 24 or wait for the big toy drive on Dec. 11 at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.