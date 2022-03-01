COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One firefighter was hospitalized after an early morning fire in north Columbus.  

At about 2 a.m., Tuesday, a fire was reported at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Solera Drive.  

A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Fire says a firefighter was injured during the incident and was taken to an area hospital where he is listed as stable.  

According to the spokesperson, a family was also displaced because of the fire.  

No information was given about what may have caused the fire.  