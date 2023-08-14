COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after an apartment fire in north Columbus Monday afternoon.

Columbus Fire units were called just after 12:30 p.m. for a blaze at a three-story apartment building on 975 Atlantic Avenue, per a spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Fire. Officials with the division contained the fire and state most of the damage was found in the attic of the building.

A spokesperson with Columbus Fire confirmed no civilians in the building were injured but one firefighter was hurt and taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

As of 1:20 p.m., crews remain on the scene.