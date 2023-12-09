COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A firefighter is recovering Saturday after falling through the floor of a burning home in north Columbus.

Firefighters went shortly after 11 a.m. to the 2500 block of Pisces Court on a report of a fire at a single-family home, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter. A “Mayday” had been called for the firefighter who fell through a burned-out portion of the floor.

The firefighter was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition, Geitter said. No other injuries were reported, and the fire is under control. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.