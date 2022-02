COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter was injured after a fire in the Short North area.

Around 2:30 a.m., Monday, firefighters responded to the area of 33 E. Russell Street on the report of a dumpster fire.

While working to extinguish the flames one firefighter was injured and taken to an area hospital. He was stable when he was transported, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

No cause of the fire was released.