COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a church on the south side of Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Steve Martin, the fire was reported at approximately 8:50 p.m. at the Williams Road Free Will Baptist Church at 1100 Williams Road.

Martin said there were no injuries reported and crews appear to have contained the blaze.

No further information is available at this time.

Columbus fire crews fight a fire at the Williams Road Free Will Baptist Church at 1100 Williams Road.

