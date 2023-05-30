COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters battled a fire at a mulch plant on the southeast side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 2100 block of Advance Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire was contained.

A large plume of black smoke was seen billowing from the area. Geitter said there appeared to be a fuel truck involved, but did not have any other specific details.

There are no injuries being reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.