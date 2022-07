COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Big Lots distribution center on the west side of Columbus Saturday.

The call for the fire came in at approximately 4:33 p.m. at the warehouse, located at 300 Phillipi Road.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, there are no reports of injuries to either employees or firefighters.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.