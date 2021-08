COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in east Columbus.

Firefighters say they were called to a home in the 3000 block of E. 5th Avenue just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames were showing from the duplex.

#BREAKING: @ColsFire rescued a woman from a fire at a duplex on E 5th Ave near Sterling Ave. Battalion chief tells me victim was suffering from smoke inhalation but appeared stable @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/EMtRV4ublE — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) August 19, 2021

Two people were evacuated from the duplex, and one was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

The fire has been contained, and firefighters are investigating the cause.