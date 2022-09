COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus.

According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue.

Investigators have been called to determine the cause of the fire, and the Red Cross has been called to help the family find a place to stay, according to the fire department at the scene.