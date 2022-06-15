COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and at least one person injured after a shooting at a Columbus pool Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported on the 1800 block of Fairmont Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at the pool near the community center.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geitner, two victims were taken from the scene to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

One victim was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 5:54 p.m.

There is a large police presence at the Glenwood Community Center in the city’s Hilltop section. The community center is one of many across the city being used as a cooling center during the current heat wave.

There is no further information available at this time. Police are expected to offer an update, which can be watched as it happens in the video player at the top of this page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.