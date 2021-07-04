Fire at north Columbus hookah lounge under investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A fire at a hookah lounge in north Columbus Sunday remains under investigation.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the Delfin Hookah Lounge on the 6300 block of Busch Boulevard at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fire.

The fire commander at the scene quickly escalated the call to a second alarm due to apartment buildings surrounding the lounge, the Columbus Division of Fire posted on social media.

The building sustained extensive fire damage to its roof, causing firefighters to battle the blaze from the outside.

Firefighters were hindered in extinguishing the fire due to construction voids and air ducts, where the fire spread to.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit at 614-645-3011.