COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After several months on the run, one of two men has been arrested and was issued a hefty bond in connection to the death of a Maryland man who was found in the trunk of his car in west Columbus.

Hajid Jordan, 44, of Howard County, Maryland, near Washington D.C., was found in the trunk of his rental car, a Tesla Model 3, that was found abandoned in a parking lot in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road. Police said the car was abandoned on Jan. 14 and discovered 10 days later by missing persons detectives.

Jordan was found with a gunshot wound and plastic bags covering his head and feet. The bags were analyzed at the Columbus Police Crime Lab, and fingerprints recovered matched that of Tajuan Smith through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

On March 28, Smith was charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Those charges were dismissed in April but could continue in common pleas court.

Further investigation concluded that Jordan, Smith and William Robertson were at Robertson’s home near the 1100 block of East North Broadway. There, on January 13, an argument escalated.

The Columbus Police Homicide Bureau said the surveillance video shows two people walking away from a car found abandoned with a body inside the trunk (Columbus Division of Police).

Police said that Smith and Robertson, 44, fired several shots into Jordan. The suspects placed Jordon in the trunk of his rented car and drove it to Volney Avenue, where it was abandoned.

The Columbus Police Homicide Bureau said the surveillance video shows two people walking away from the car. The car was towed to Woody’s Towing Services off of Hilliard Rome Road. Jordan’s body was found on Jan. 24.

A search warrant at Robertson’s residence provided physical evidence of the shooting and the suspects were both charged with murder. Robertson was arrested on Wednesday and was issued a $2 million bond in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1