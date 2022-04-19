COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After the sudden loss of her daughter, a grieving mother is saving the life of a friend in need, through her daughter’s organ donation.

For over two years, Angie Hoodlet has been on the donor waiting list, hoping for a liver transplant, never expecting that the person who would save her life, would be the daughter of one of her closest friends.

“It’s all about Kristy, it’s all about Kristy’s choice to be a donor,” said Angie Hoodlet, the donor recipient.



Kristy Mundy was the daughter of Marya Michaels.

Michaels says her daughter was only 42 years old when she suddenly died from a blood clot in the brain.

The loss devastated her, but she says it also reminded her of her daughter’s wish to be an organ donor.

“Even if the organ can’t be used, if it can be used for research. You know, it might save somebody’s life in the future,” said Marya Michaels, the donor’s mother.

So, Michaels reached out to her friend.

“It was around 4 a.m., and I got a text from her, saying I need all your information, and time is critical,” said Hoodlet.

Hoodlet says everything changed after that because while getting tested at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, they found Kristy’s liver to be a match.

“They don’t always get it because, they don’t match but, by the grace of God, Kristy’s matched, and so, Angie ended up getting it,” said Michaels.

The doctor who performed the transplant, says it’s these kinds of direct donations, that save thousands of lives each year.

“This is such a selfless act, at a time of tragedy and loss,” said Dr. Ashley Limkemann, a transplant surgeon specialist with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.



Which is something Hoodlet says she plans to carry on.

“I just hope that I can, you know, honor her daughter in the right way as well,” said Hoodlet.