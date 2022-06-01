COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final of 19 gang members, charged in a a racketeering conspiracy case, was sentenced to prison in federal court Wednesday.

According to Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Shawn Nelms, 29, will be sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleaded guilty in Sep. 2021.

Nelms admitted in federal court to participating in the 2013 murder of William Moore. He also participated in the 2012 gang-related murder of Franky Tention in Columbus, per U.S. District Court.

Nineteen co-conspirators were indicted in 2018 for five murders:

Franky Tention on July 1, 2012, in the area of 431 Ellison Street;

William Moore on March 15, 2013;

Marvin Ector on December 23, 2013, on East 5 th Avenue;

Avenue; Quincy Story on January 24, 2015; and

Deonte Fisher on March 4, 2016.

The United States Attorney’s Office charged 19 total defendants in 2018 as part of the local gang T&A Crips. The gang derived its name from Trevitt and Atcheson streets in the King-Lincoln District of Columbus, where its members predominantly resided.

Eight of the defendants have been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison to date. They include: