COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 2800 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

Police say there was a fight in the parking lot of the gas station before one person was shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate but say one person has been detained.