COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is hospitalized after Columbus police said a verbal argument led to a shooting Monday afternoon in North Linden.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:43 p.m. on the 1200 block of East Hudson Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown person when several gunshots were fired, on of which hit the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.