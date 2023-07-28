COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a north Columbus bar early Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Jack’s Corner Pub in Old North Columbus, on Summit Street. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man’s body was found outside of the bar, but it is unclear whether he was shot inside or outside and officers appeared to be investigating both locations. A sergeant at the scene said the shooting began as a fight and continued to escalate. No one is in custody at this time.

The sergeant also said the pub has had a history of crime issues. In March of 2022 area residents took to change.org to file a petition to have the establishment shut down permanently.