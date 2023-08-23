COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A festival celebrating hot sauces and tongue-tingling snacks is returning this weekend in Columbus, with a lineup of fiery food vendors, local makers and competitions.

The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is back from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Genoa Park along the Scioto Mile. This year, festival admission is free to emphasize a “deep-rooted passion for bringing people together through a shared love of spicy cuisine and cultural celebration,” co-organizer Mike Gallicchio said.

“By removing the entry fee, we aim to create an even more inclusive environment, allowing more hot and spicy enthusiasts and curious food lovers to experience the thrilling array of flavors and fiery fun that the festival has to offer,” Gallicchio said.

The Columbus Fiery Foods Festival is back on Saturday and Sunday at Genoa Park along the Scioto Mile. (Courtesy Photo/Fiery Foods Festival)

Festival-goers can expect to hop between 30 hot sauce vendors and 15 food trucks, sampling everything from barbecue and salsa to pretzels and sweet treats. Caribbean-inspired cuisine from Island Fusion will be on site, along with meat jerkies from Katie’s Premium Jerky & Snacks, Peruvian offerings from Rocoto Foods, and pretzels from The Fire Den.

American Nut Company, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Cate’s Steakhouse Catering, Eiffel Tacos, Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, and Two Fat Indians will also be on site. In addition, the festival is home to a market with crafters and artisans, including jewelry from MarShea Butter Co. and Rubyard, clothing from Baylor Twine, and candles from Wicky Whisper.

Contests will also run throughout the weekend, including the Hot Wings Eating and Hot Pepper Eating competitions. Contestants will receive unlimited milk during the contest and a complimentary T-shirt. Register to participate in a competition here.

A portion of the proceeds from select purchases made during the festival will benefit CD102.5 for the Kids, a local organization providing support and assistance to children and families in central Ohio.

Learn more about the Columbus Fiery Foods Festival here.