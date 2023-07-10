COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating two shootings just outside of the Downtown Columbus area, one early Monday morning the other Sunday afternoon.

At 3:23 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a man who was shot in the leg in Franklinton. A 51-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim told police he was in a vehicle with a friend at the intersection of West Broad Street and Avondale Avenue when an unknown male fired multiple rounds at their vehicle. The victim was hit in his leg. No other injuries were reported.

At 12:48 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting near the South 17th Street and East Whitter Street intersection in the Southern Orchards neighborhood. There, a 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police do not yet know what led to either shooting and are asking that anyone with information to call the Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).