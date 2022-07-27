COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County SWAT agents moved Tuesday to seize $150,000 worth of suspected narcotics, a heap of firearms and a bundle of cash from a Columbus home.

A search warrant served to a Prairie Township home on the 600 block of Inah Avenue led several central Ohio law enforcement agencies to seize multiple weapons — including an ArmaLite model rifle and two other firearms — along with suspected narcotics and $40,000 in cash, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

More than a half-kilo of suspected cocaine and a half-kilo of suspected fentanyl worth $150,000 was also recovered from the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies charged Dorell Taylor, 31, with a felony charge of possession of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation — led by the Central Ohio Violence Eradication Response Team (COVERT), the Franklin County Drug Task Force and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office — is ongoing. It expects additional charges to be filed.