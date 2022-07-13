COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down a south side home due to drug activity, prostitution and illegal firearms.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced in a news release Wednesday that his office obtained a court order to shut down the latest drug-ridden residence located at the 1800 block of South Fourth Street in the Reeb-Hosack neighborhood.

After receiving numerous complaints about the property, Columbus police reportedly surveilled the area beginning in July 2021, eventually issuing a search warrant that revealed handguns, ammunition, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the residence, Klein said.

“No one should have to put up with a revolving door of criminal activity on their street, and thanks to concerned neighbors and the investigative work of CPD, we were able to shut down this dangerous operation, disrupt the flow of drugs into our streets, and make our south side neighborhoods safer for residents and families alike,” Klein said.

Police continued monitoring the residence from August to December 2021, where they uncovered additional cash, fentanyl, crack-cocaine and other drugs, firearms and a “number of high capacity gun magazines,” according to the city attorney’s office.

A confidential informant related to the case reportedly informed the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force that one woman — who regularly frequented the house — reportedly trafficking narcotics and forced women into prostitution within the premises, according to a court order filed with the Franklin County Municipal Court.

The court ordered tenants be evicted from the South Fourth Street property, Klein said.

The drug house is the latest in a series of homes shut down by the city attorney’s office this year, joining a Linden residence and several Hilltop properties.