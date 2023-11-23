COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The NBC4 Today crew joined forces with a Besa for the season of giving Wednesday as 16 volunteers provided 40 service hours to “Feed the Kids Columbus”.

The group packed thousands of snack bags that will be distributed throughout 30 Central Ohio schools.

Jenny Jahn, a teacher at Groveport Elementary School, one of locations that receives the bags, was among the volunteers.

“We don’t eat lunch until 1:15 p.m. so we really need that snack to keep going. We talk about how our brain needs food and water to do its best learning.”

Often times Jenny’s students don’t have snacks and they count on her to provide them. The bags provided by “Feed the Kids Columbus” bring her a sense of relief, knowing that there will always be something available for the kids in her class. That is what brought her out today.

“I’ve seen how wonderful it all is. It’s been a couple of years now and the kids take the bags home over break, and they get so excited every time, so I wanted to give back.”

There are currently 17 schools on the waiting list to receive bags from “Feed the Kids Columbus” You can learn more about donating at www.feedthekidscolumbus.com and find more upcoming volunteer opportunities here.