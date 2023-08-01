COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men who have been indicted for allegedly robbing a bank, leading police on a high-speed chase and engaging in a shootout in downtown Columbus will have a federal jury trial.

Aden Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg and Fazsal Darod, 23, of Columbus waived their federal court appearances Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to two charges – aiding and abetting bank robbery and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence. The judge has now set the jury trial date for Oct. 3 with a scheduled start time of 12:30 p.m.

Multiple Columbus Division of Police officers, including Chief Elaine Bryant, attended the federal arraignment. Also in attendance was the mother of the officer who was shot and injured in the shooting. Grant Medical Center discharged the injured officer was discharged on July 26, 20 days after being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shootout that left him injured also left one of three robbery suspects — 19-year-old Abdisamad Ismail — dead, while the other two led police on a manhunt.

Darod and Jama, remained at large for nearly 15 hours, according to Columbus police. They said the incident began with one member of the group stealing a Porsche from a dealership in Whitehall before joining the other two suspects to rob a Fifth Third Bank in the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road.

After the armed robbery, multiple law enforcement agencies followed the stolen Porsche to I-70 near West Mound Street, where the deadly shooting ultimately took place. Investigators would later find Darod outside his home on July 7, while the U.S. Marshals said they found Jama trying to flee the country the next day at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.