COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judicial panel says it will decide by Tuesday whether to temporarily block the results of U.S. House of Representatives races in Ohio that have gone forward under an unresolved congressional map.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio announced the timeline Monday.

Side parties in a federal lawsuit over the state’s unresolved legislative maps have raised issues with Black representation under the congressional map that was used to formulate May 3 ballots.

They hope to stop those elections from being certified while court challenges at the state and federal levels proceed.

Early voting for the primary, including districts drawn with the contested map, began last week. Should the federal court throw out the legislative map, those votes would not be counted and the race would most likely be held in Ohio’s second primary.

The state needs a second primary this year due to Ohio House and Senate districts being contested at the Ohio Supreme Court. The court has yet to rule on the fourth set of maps approved March 28.

The Ohio General Assembly is responsible for setting election dates in the state.