COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twelve individuals, including 10 from Columbus, face 28 new charges as part of a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now totals 23 individuals indicted.

In July a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing a mass amount of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus Elementary school in the Hilltop area, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

NBC4 previously reported that federal officers arrested eight men and three women who were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base in a narcotics ring that made dealings in the past two years. Agents seized $1.5 million in cash, 44 firearms, seven vehicles and a motorcycle.

The new charges for the additional co-conspirators include distributing those same drugs, along with methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone, Parker said.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have now seized more than $1.7 million in alleged drug proceeds, $1.2 million in cash, 47 firearms, diamonds, Rolex watches and additional amounts of cash.

Defendants added in the superseding indictment unsealed Friday include:

NameAgeCity of Residence
Robert E. Tinsley, III, aka Cam22Columbus
Priscilla L. Washington58Columbus
Lauren E. Brezney29Shallotte, N.C./Columbus
Brittany A. Williams36Columbus
Gabriel R. Smith, aka Gabe34Canal Winchester
Robert L. Pyles, aka Pork45Columbus
Mitchell A. Powers33Columbus
Vincent T. Griffin50Reynoldsburg
Caitlin R. Duff27Columbus
Michael D. Burton39Columbus
Brian K. Long, II32Columbus
Anthony B. Frierson, aka Royal31Columbus

The original indictment included the following defendants:

NameAgeCity of Residence
Cordell A. Washington, aka Corey, Dub, Bro35Columbus
Patrick M. Saultz, aka White Boy Pat44Columbus
David E. Price, aka DP53Columbus
Allison E. Smith, aka Alli27Columbus
Tavaryyuan Johnson, aka Gucci22Columbus
Tyler N. Bourdo28Columbus
Alexis C. Lewis30Columbus
Michael Fowler45Canton
Carmela Brooks48Canton
Dustin A. Speakman, aka Dawg32Columbus
Danny G. Mullins53Columbus

According to Parker, the 42-count superseding indictment, which spans from January 2008 through 2022, states that the drug trafficking organization sold drugs out of West side residences in Columbus and distributed larger amounts of regional drug traffickers, who then trafficked in Northern Ohio and West Virginia. Most of the alleged drug dealing took place within 1,000 feet of Burroughs Elementary School.

Twenty-two defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone. 

If convicted the conspiracy charges are punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison.