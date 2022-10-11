COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twelve individuals, including 10 from Columbus, face 28 new charges as part of a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now totals 23 individuals indicted.

In July a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing a mass amount of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus Elementary school in the Hilltop area, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

NBC4 previously reported that federal officers arrested eight men and three women who were all charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base in a narcotics ring that made dealings in the past two years. Agents seized $1.5 million in cash, 44 firearms, seven vehicles and a motorcycle.

The new charges for the additional co-conspirators include distributing those same drugs, along with methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone, Parker said.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have now seized more than $1.7 million in alleged drug proceeds, $1.2 million in cash, 47 firearms, diamonds, Rolex watches and additional amounts of cash.

Defendants added in the superseding indictment unsealed Friday include:

Name Age City of Residence Robert E. Tinsley, III, aka Cam 22 Columbus Priscilla L. Washington 58 Columbus Lauren E. Brezney 29 Shallotte, N.C./Columbus Brittany A. Williams 36 Columbus Gabriel R. Smith, aka Gabe 34 Canal Winchester Robert L. Pyles, aka Pork 45 Columbus Mitchell A. Powers 33 Columbus Vincent T. Griffin 50 Reynoldsburg Caitlin R. Duff 27 Columbus Michael D. Burton 39 Columbus Brian K. Long, II 32 Columbus Anthony B. Frierson, aka Royal 31 Columbus

The original indictment included the following defendants:

Name Age City of Residence Cordell A. Washington, aka Corey, Dub, Bro 35 Columbus Patrick M. Saultz, aka White Boy Pat 44 Columbus David E. Price, aka DP 53 Columbus Allison E. Smith, aka Alli 27 Columbus Tavaryyuan Johnson, aka Gucci 22 Columbus Tyler N. Bourdo 28 Columbus Alexis C. Lewis 30 Columbus Michael Fowler 45 Canton Carmela Brooks 48 Canton Dustin A. Speakman, aka Dawg 32 Columbus Danny G. Mullins 53 Columbus

According to Parker, the 42-count superseding indictment, which spans from January 2008 through 2022, states that the drug trafficking organization sold drugs out of West side residences in Columbus and distributed larger amounts of regional drug traffickers, who then trafficked in Northern Ohio and West Virginia. Most of the alleged drug dealing took place within 1,000 feet of Burroughs Elementary School.

Twenty-two defendants are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone.

If convicted the conspiracy charges are punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison.