COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If there is no movement by Ohio to approve new legislative maps, a federal court has a path forward for the state.

The maps are needed for the second primary that Ohio will have this year because of the redistricting process.

Federal court has determined that a set of maps approved by the Ohio Restricting Commission in February would be used for an Aug. 2 primary if the state doesn’t get back to work. The maps were approved by Republican members of the commission and ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

“We were being disenfranchised — our First Amendment rights were on the line here — our constitutional rights to vote are on the line, but for the court intervening yesterday. And they did the right thing,” said Michael Gonidakis, one of the plaintiffs in the federal case who is happy about the decision.

Some voter’s rights advocates feel differently.

“This decision perhaps provides an invitation to Republicans on the commission to stall until the end of May, and to do what they’ve done since the beginning of this process — which is to run out the clock,” said Katy Shanahan with the Equal Districts Coalition.

Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), one of the two Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission, said it’s a clear message to her.

“I think their ruling also made it very clear that they don’t appreciate that they are being asked to step into this. They see all of these as very bad options,” said Russo.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has until May 28 before the federal court steps in.

Before that, it has a deadline of May 6 to meet the state Supreme Court’s order in drawing a fifth set of legislative maps.

“We cannot simply ignore the Ohio Supreme Court — we have a constitutional obligation — we’re under a court order,” Russo said. “You know, to me this is a terrible precedent, and also very alarming if my fellow commissioners are just going to outright ignore the Supreme Court and ignore the rule of law.”

In a letter to their fellow commissioners, Russo and Sen. Vernon Sykes (D-Akron) , the second Democrat on the commission, pleaded the Republican majority on Thursday to re-hire the independent mapmakers previously called in to assist in the process and establish publicly shared dates for the Commission to meet.

“As we said earlier in the week, it takes only three Commissioners to bring the Redistricting Commission together,” the letter said. “We ask that another Commissioner join with us to get the process started as soon as possible.”

NBC 4 reached out to all the Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The senate president, House speaker and auditor’s offices said they were reviewing the decision. The others did not respond.

This federal plan, if enacted, would be only for a short time, and the commission would still have work to do.

“This only applies to 2022. We still have eight more years of maps for additional election cycles that we need to determine what are the state legislative districts. So, again, our commission is under a constitutional obligation to reconvene and get this done,” Russo said.