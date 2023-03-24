COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Federal agents arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 23-year-old at a southeast Columbus Sheetz gas station in early March.

Malike Miller, 22, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Columbus police SWAT team Friday near the 1700 block of Shanley Drive in north Columbus. An arrest warrant was issued for Miller March 14, almost two weeks after the gas station homicide.

Just after 4:20 a.m. on March 3, officers responded to a Sheetz gas station on South Hamilton Road on a reported shooting, according to Columbus police. Jared Porter, 23, was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Miller is held in Franklin County Jail and has been charged with murder. According to jail records, his arraignment is slated for Saturday.