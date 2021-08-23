FDA approval plays role in Columbus residents getting COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WMCH) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open daily in Columbus, and the federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine did play a role for some of those getting the shot Monday.

One person at the Linden Recreation Center vaccine clinic said the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the vaccine was the reason he got the shot, while others said it wasn’t the only reason, but did play a big role.

“It definitely, like, it was like 99 percent, ‘Yes I’m going to’ and that was just, like, 100, yeah, I will go get it,” said Christian Spetz. “It definitely did.”

Spetz, Jerimiah Sharp, and Alex Todd all chose to get the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Todd said the full approval from the FDA is what he was waiting for before getting the shot.

“I feel a lot more confident in it for sure,” Todd said. “Pretty much all the people I’ve talked to that didn’t want the vaccine have just been waiting for the approval.”

According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, 55.6 percent of the population in Franklin County has started the vaccination process. Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said she’s optimistic the approval will increase rates in the city.

“I don’t have an idea how much the volume will increase, but I do anticipate there will be people who will now decide to get the vaccine now that it has full FDA approval,” she said.

Sharp is only 12 but still said full approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for those 16 years and older makes him feel better about getting the shot, too.

“All my family’s safe now,” he said. “They have the vaccine. I want to be safe with them, I want to do stuff with them, and this is helping me get to that point.”

In addition to community clinics, Columbus Public Health has vaccine clinics at its headquarters every weekday.

