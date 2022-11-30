FBI is investigation an agent-involved shooting in the Hilltop (Courtesy/Anna Hoffman, NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating an agent-involved shooting that occurred in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning.

An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

Columbus police said none of their officers were involved in the incident, but they are helping at the scene with traffic control while the investigation continues.

