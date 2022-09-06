COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is partnering with the Columbus Division of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers to solve a local woman’s disappearance over a year ago.

Crime Stoppers announced it would be offering a $10,000 reward together with the FBI for information to find Devin “Sacoya” Cooper. The 33-year-old transgender woman was last seen leaving her home in north Columbus on Aug. 31, 2021. Saying she was endangered the month after, CPD detectives thought foul play was involved in why she never came home.

Weeks after Coopers’ disappearance, police found her car on the west side of Columbus. While they were able to gather some evidence from it, CPD did not say what they found beyond that the car did not have Cooper’s original license plate on it.

The three law enforcement agencies said they would hold a joint press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday regarding the renewed effort in Coopers’ missing person case.