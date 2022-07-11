ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, 61, and his 19-year-old daughter Sara died in the fire on Bolenhill Avenue in the early morning hours of July 7.

Investigators have not said what started the fire. Last week, neighbors said Thursday, the day of the fire, was Sara’s birthday and that a party was planned for her.

“They’re a very, very tight family unit. We would just sit here on the porch and talk until 2-3 in the morning about everything, nothing and not even realize the time has gone by,” neighbor Anne Carter said. “We’d just sit and talk for hours.”

Linda, left, and Sara Nibert (PHOTO COURTESY ANNE CARTER)

From left, Mark, Sara, and Linda Nibert (PHOTO COURTESY ANNE CARTER)