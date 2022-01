COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side early Sunday morning.

Police say they got reports of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Divot Place.

Officers at the scene found a male laying on the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m., according to police.

No further information is known at this time.