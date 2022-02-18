COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after one person was shot and killed at a Roosters restaurant on the city’s north side Friday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to 2454 E. Dublin Granville Rd. at around 10:16 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim, who was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

No other injuries were reported, and police said no suspect is in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is available.