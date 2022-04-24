COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

According to a CPD dispatcher, a call was received at 1:45pm on a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Olentangy River Rd. and W. Dodridge St going south.

Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at 1:52pm. CPD state the crash was not a hit-skip incident.

The intersection at Olentangy River Rd. and W. Dodridge St. is closed for the foreseeable future, according to Columbus Police.

