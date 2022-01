COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, the accident was reported near Broad Street and Waggoner Road at 7:45 p.m.

The crash involved an SUV and a Toyota sedan. One other car was also involved in the crash.

The victims were taken to Mt. Carmel East hospital. Their conditions are not known.

There is no further information available at this time.