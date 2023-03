COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fatal crash has closed a portion of Interstate 71 southbound on the north side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police confirmed the crash, which was called out at approximately 10 p.m., involved at least one death.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO website, as of 11:30 p.m., all lanes of I-71 South were still blocked at North Broadway due to the crash.

There is no further information available at this time.